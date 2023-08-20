As you can see from the Instagram post above, these are three photographs in which we see the two famous actors. It seems that the two are riding motorcycles somewhere. We know it is Keanu Reeves That Norman Reedus they are motorcycle enthusiasts. Norman Reedus also hosted a dedicated show for AMC. Keanu Reeves is instead co-founder of Arch Motorcycle, manufacturer of American motorcycles.

Hideo Kojima , founder of Kojima Productions and creator of the Metal Gear saga and Death Stranding, is always very active online and on his own social media channels. For example, he has recently published photographs on Instagram through which we can see Norman Reedus and Keanu Reeves Together. Maybe something to do with Death Stranding 2 ?

Death Stranding 2 is related to photographs?

Norman Reedus in Death Stranding 2

The photos were shared by Kojima without any kind of comment and are not directly related to the production of video games. Obviously, however, Kojima is a “special surveillance” on the net and often enjoys sharing teasers about his works. Considering that Norman Reedus is one of the main actors of Death Stranding 2, fans immediately started to think that these photographs were shared to suggest that Keanu Reeves could appear in the new game.

We also remember that Reeves had paid a visit to Kojima Productions in 2019 before the release of the game and that he has already played characters in video games, such as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. Seeing him in Death Stranding 2, even in a minor role, would not be strange.

Obviously they are only speculations, so we will have to wait for new presentations and announcements to find out more about Death Stranding 2. We also remember that Kojima does not rely on agencies to find actors and has a specific reason.