Hideo Kojima has responded to Norman Reedus’ comments that he has “just started” a second Death Stranding game.
Without explicitly commenting on the revelation, Kojima shared a handful of pictures of the pair – the location of which seemingly celebrates Reedus’ The Walking Dead show – with the text “go to your private room, friend”.
For those not in the know, the private room is a space where lead character Sam Bridges – played by Reedus – recovers during his journey in Death Stranding.
To soften the blow, Kojima added a thumbs-up emoji followed by the heart-eyes, intimating he’s a good sport with no hard feelings.
Yesterday, Norman Reedus seemingly confirmed a sequel to Death Stranding is in development. In a new interview, Reedus – the actor behind lead role, Sam Porter Bridges – discussed Death Stranding and said simply: “We just started the second one.”
“Go to your private room, my friend“👍😍 pic.twitter.com/jBTDqhQSLI
— 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) May 21, 2022
Reedus also confirmed yesterday how his role came about, too.
“Guillermo Del Toro, who gave me my first movie, called me up and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima, he’s gonna call you, just say yes.’ And I go, ‘What do you mean just say yes?’ He goes, ‘Stop being an asshole, just say yes.’ Then I was in San Diego and Hideo came with a big group of people, he’s from Tokyo, and he showed me what he was working on on a game called Silent Hill.
“I was blown away by what he was showing me.”
