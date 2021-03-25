Following the success of Death Stranding as the studio’s debut feature, rumors about him new game from Kojima Productions They have only grown in recent months. Among them, some have highlighted the possibility that the studio led by the famous Japanese creative is making this new title in collaboration with Microsoft, as it did with Sony for the game starring Norman Reedus.

At the moment, it is unknown whether or not this will be the case, but it seems that we could get out of doubt very soon. As they say from Videogamechronicle, the announcement of new game from Kojima Productions It would be done very soon, as the studio’s art director, Yoji Shinkawa, has assured in an interview with Al Hub.

Soon we would know the new game from Kojima Productions

“Well yeah, I’m doing something, sure, and I could probably tell you that we can announce it very soon.”said Shinkawa, a longtime Hideo Kojima contributor who is best known for his character and mecha design work on the Metal Gear franchise.

It should be remembered that Kojima Productions confirmed in October 2020 that it was looking for staff for a new game. The study said that at that time it was looking for “the best talent in its class” to fill the 25 vacant positions that its study located in the city of Tokyo currently had.

Both Ubisoft and Kojima could be collaborating with Xbox Game Pass

As far as we could find with him new game from Kojima Productions, It must be remembered that Kojima assured after the release of Death Stranding that he was looking for ideas for a horror game, something about which he has always stated that he would like to do something revolutionary with the genre. Be that as it may, we will soon get rid of doubts.