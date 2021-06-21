After the announcement of the re-edition of Death Stranding, Kojima Productions confirmed that he is looking for staff for a new project. In a post on social media that we will report below, the development team confirmed that they are looking for talent for their Tokyo-based studio.

“Kojima Productions can officially reveal that a new project is in development and we are looking to expand our team with new roles», Reads the post. The heads the visionary game designer is chasing, the tweet clarifies, are primarily aimed at Japanese capital.

In other words, therefore, anyone wishing to participate in the new title of Hideo Kojima will have to at least master Japanese on a professional level. There are 25 open positions on the site, for roles in programming, design, artwork and also from a script point of view.

This confirmation follows a post on social media in which the audio director of Kojima Productions, Ludvig Forssell, said he was working on the music front for a new title not yet announced. It was, however, apparently, an “unrelated project” from the works of the software house.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg – KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@ KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

There have been many clues since the publication of Death Stranding in November 2019. At the time, Kojima hinted that he was in the middle of a horror movie marathon for a future project, only to declare in April last year that he would like to work on a “revolutionary” horror one day.

Following the cancellation of one “big” project, the designer revealed that the next one was already “in the early stages” of planning. Norman Reedus later stated that he was working on another project, which turned out to be Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

This year Kojima said he wants to try smaller titles, including episodic and digital-only ones, while working on the development team’s next main game. Between castles in the air of the game designer there is also a new kind of experience via the cloud.

In parallel to what Kojima openly stated, however, there is also the spectacular delusion put together by fans about his possible involvement in Abandoned. We dedicated a full-bodied article to the whole last Friday, if you are curious to find out more about it.