After Death Stranding, something officially moves in Kojima Productions, with new hires that will take place on 18 and 25 May. Usually, when you are faced with these “events” you always have a minimum of description of the job and the project on which you are going to work but this time, nothing.

These are the open positions, even if they are aimed at those who are exclusively in Japan:

Character Artist

Environmental Artist

Cinematic Artist

Lighting Artist

Concept Artist

Weapons / Mechanical Artist

Animator

VFX Artist

UI / 2D Artist

Actually the same Hideo Kojima had announced that their team was working on two projects, one defined as “new, exciting” and the second defined as “great”. There are no elements to understand which of the two these positions are aimed at, let alone understand what the new titles are about.

We must not forget, however, that Kojima is in close contact with Microsoft to develop something based on the cloud, while there are rumors also something related to Sony, such as the new Silent Hill. We’ll see.

