After Norman Reedus confirmed the arrival of Death Stranding 2, numerous voices follow one another on the second title in the works. As Kojima himself admitted a few weeks ago, his team seems to be working on several fronts. There has been a lot of talk about a possible return of Silent Hill, without forgetting the cloud-based project for Microsoft.

The second title in development, however, could be more concrete than expected: as reported via Twitter by Infinite Takesit seems that the reveal of this project was even planned last year but evidently moved at least a few months.

DM Response: As far as we know Kojima is working on another game in addition to the Death Stranding sequel, and has been for quite awhile. Supposedly it is so underway that we expected an announcement in 2021. #KojimaProductions – INFINITE TAKES / Your Dad, Dov Gray (@YoInfiniteTakes) May 20, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



“As far as we know, Kojima is working on another game besides the Death Stranding sequel, and has been that way for some time. Presumably it is so far ahead that an announcement was expected in 2021.”

The Summer Game Fest is upon us and considering the friendship that binds Geoff Keighley to Hideo Kojima, it is not impossible to imagine the reveal of this mysterious project in that event.