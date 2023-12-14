A24 has partnered with Kojima Productions to bring the live-action Death Stranding film to life.

The American film and TV production company is known for its surreal work, making it a good fit for Kojima (in my opinion). It also acts as a distributor for films, with titles such as the Oscar winning Everything Everywhere All At Once and the brilliant (also in my opinion) Ex Machina included in its library.

“A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative,” Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima said following the announcement.

“I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last eight years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together.”

The creator acknowledged the swathe of video game adaptations that have either released or been announced to be in the pipeline. However, according to Kojima, this Death Stranding adaptation will be more than just a “direct translation” of the 2019 PlayStation title.

“The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema,” he said. “We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

We first got wind of this Death Stranding film adaptation back in December last year, when Kojima called it a “pivotal moment” for the series.

The upcoming project was announced soon after the studio announced a Death Stranding sequel was in the works. At the time of writing, we don't have a timeframe for when either Death Stranding 2 or this film will be released. We will, of course, keep you posted when we know more.