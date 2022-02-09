The show is only available in Japanese and is exclusive to the Amazon Audible platform.

Among the proper names that come to mind when we think of video game authors, perhaps that of Hideo Kojima be one of the best known in the world. The Japanese creative is the creator of the Metal Gear saga, with which he made a name for himself in the industry, but also of more recent works such as Death Stranding.

But if something has always characterized him, it is his passion for uniting cinema and video games, something that he will now make a reality thanks to the launch of his own podcast. Hideo Kojima’s Radioverse is a new program that will tackle topics that are not heard on other sites, just as its description states.

“Each episode will feature a variety of guests who will deeply discuss topics such as video games or movies,” they say from Amazon Audible, the platform for which the program is exclusive. For the moment, only available in japaneseso it will be necessary to have a good level of the language to be able to enjoy it, although it is not ruled out that in the future it will be adapted in some way to English.

The first guest on the podcast is a youtuber named Otsuichi, a member of the 2Bro channel, with some three million subscribers behind him. In the episode they talk about the Metal Gear franchise, the latest projects and the Kojima’s next plans with their future titles. So far, reviews of the show have been very positive, earning five-star ratings on Audible.

Kojima advanced this radio project in a tweet shared at the beginning of the year in which he congratulated us on the new year. In addition, the Japanese author has confirmed that he has several projects in hand. In his plans there are, at the moment, two different projects: a small game and another big budget triple A title “that everyone will want to play”.

