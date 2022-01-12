New day itself Kojima some would say, but on balance we are still the usual. The “Master” likes to give clues, tease fans and fuel the mystery behind his works, that’s why we’re here today to tell you about his latest move.

As we all know, Hideo Kojima claimed to be struggling with the development of a new game (find more details in our news), a project that at present still appears very nebulous, given that we really don’t know anything.

However, over the past few hours, the creator of the Metal Gear Solid And Death Stranding (find here our review of the Director Cut if you are curious to know our vote), published a post on Twitter that inevitably ignited the soul of the fans. The tweet, which as usual you find just below, it’s a picture of your desktop PC of the good Hideo Kojima, in which you can see a single folder which, obviously translated from Japanese, bears the name of New Project.

Unfortunately, as you can easily guess, the contents of that folder are not accessible, and unfortunately there hasn’t been any leaks yet. However, we know that this phantom new game is a highly experimental project, in full style of the director who over the years has always worked hard to raise industry standards as well as to deliver strong and current messages.

We also know that the COVID-19 pandemic is once again rampant and more and more studios are experiencing production difficulties and delays, just see what happened to Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix, also in this case to find out more information on the story just click here.

However Hideo Kojima does not seem to stop and, although there is still nothing concrete about the game, these little messages seem to say that the development is proceeding without too many hitches.