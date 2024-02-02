Kojima dynamites the State of Play

The latest edition of the digital event of PlayStation has left a good taste in the mouth to start this year, even though moments before the aforementioned event the entire script was leaked and did not leave room for any unexpected surprises, however, the Japanese company showed in style great news that will arrive to its ecosystem.

In the absence of developments first partySony continues to strengthen its ties with external developers under the scheme of tying up exclusivity as it has done with Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Bladewhich will make their commercial debut during the months of March and April, respectively.

He Status of Play The level went up as time progressed, as more details of Judasthe project run by Ken Levine, creator of the iconic saga of bioshock. Likewise, it was revealed Sonic X Shadow Generationsa review of Sonic Generations, released in 2011, that is, more than a decade ago.

The expectation was raised to the maximum when a new trailer for Silent Hill and to the surprise of many, no details were given about the release window of the remake of the second part, but rather it focused on Silent Hill: The Short Messagea free experience now available through the PlayStation digital store.

PlayStation VR2 He also wanted to join the party and it was revealed that there will be two new productions for virtual reality: Metro Awakening VRset in the plot of the novels of the same name and; Legendary Talesset in medieval times.

The rumors were confirmed and Until Dawn will have a remastering that will be released in summer for both PS5 as for PChighlighting that the original PS4 version has never had an adaptation for personal computers, while Dragon's Dogma 2 provided more details of its gameplay.

The transmission pump rotated around the figure of Hideo Kojimawho exhibited a huge trailer of Death Stranding 2making it clear that it will be one of PlayStation's strong cards for 2025 and as happened in the first part, there will be many mysteries to solve and the plot can only be understood by playing it for yourself.

As if that were not enough, the Japanese creative announced that after work on Death Stranding 2 concludes, he will focus his efforts on a project action and espionage called Physintof which we will have to be very attentive, as it will surely serve as a basis to give life to the elements or techniques that Kojima had to omit in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

The State of Play It did not disappoint and showed that PS5 will have a wide variety of video games in the coming years. However, the studies first party PlayStation did not present anything new and the question remains about what proposals they are working on. As an appetizer, it has been announced that the expected Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have a digital event on February 6.