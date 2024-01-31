Despite Death Stranding 2 caught the attention at the end of the State of Play, one piece of information closed the show: the arrival of a new Action and Espionage game in collaboration with Sony.

Obviously during the announcement there was talk of the fact that the collaboration with Sony will not only allow us to make a triple A to celebrate 40 years of work in the Hideo Kojimabut also that the company will be able to support him with music and cinema (so much so that the video ends by showing the two inside the Columbia Pictures studios).

The announcement is actually important considering that Kojima he is best known for Metal Gear Solid, an action and espionage video game that remains in the hands of Konami in terms of rights (which is now remaking the third).

We don't know what type of game it will be, but for all intents and purposes we know that development will start later Death Stranding 2which we know comes out in 2025 (again from tonight's announcement).

Many wondered why Kojima had not returned to work on a game of this genre, and the doubt has now been dispelled. We don't yet know what it will be about, but to all intents and purposes there will certainly be some clues in the announcement video.