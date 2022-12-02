Hideo Kojima, well-known game designer behind Metal Gear Solid and its most recent Death Strandingposted a new photo on Twitter. It is a series of three white logos on a black background: the first marks Automated Public Assistance Company, the second shows a design halfway between a pair of headphones and an exoskeleton, while the last one looks like a strange tentacled octopus with spears on the back.

While trying to figure out what could be talked about, many yell at Death Stranding 2while others speak of that famous exclusive Xboxes and of Overdose; still others, think of a classic trolled at the Hideo Kojimacapable of teasing us ad after ad, and which is now ready to show something new.

When? To the The Game Awards of his friend Geoff Keighley. The event to be held on December 8 (with us at 1.30 in the morning of December 9) could in fact offer the right container to reveal its novelties (whether they are single productions, a single game or something else totally unexpected).

We remind you that for the TGA, GameLegends will be live starting from midnight (approximately), with a pre-show made up of chats and analyses, to then comment on the event in Italian on twitch.tv/gamelegendsit.