After a countdown, yesterday he finally made himself known to the professional roster of Valorant by KOI, the new team of eSports Founded by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué. They were a few days full of rumors, but we already know exactly who will be the five players that will make up this new squad.

KOI X VALORANT 2022 pic.twitter.com/c7tQAWQG6f – KOI (@KOI) January 5, 2022

This new team will be made up of three former players from UCAM, among them we have Ladislav Sachr “Sacake”, Oskar Palmqvist “PHYRN”, Y Gabriel Gessle “shrew”. These three will be accompanied by Joona Parviainen “G1ber”, Y Gabriel Marques “starkk”. For his part, the coach responsible for this team will be Antonio Lozano “Aska”, who will be backed by Sergio Rodríguez “Sikako”.

This new team will start in the next VRL Spain, new regional league that Riot games had already announced a few weeks ago. One of the objectives that this new team will have will be to qualify for the VCT Promotion Tournament, and we will see if they are able to achieve it.

Via: KOI