KOI, the new eSports team formed by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué, has been giving a lot to talk about these last days. Just last week they revealed the full roster for their pro team of Valorant, but this time they are news because they started with a victory in the Super league from League of Legends.

Transmission of Ibai had an average of 160 thousand views, and just 22 minutes after the game started against Barcelona, KOI I already had three dragons, two Heralds and eight of nine enemy towers destroyed. Without a doubt, this is a beating that will be remembered for a long time.

The Mvp of the game was Hatrixx with Vex, even if Raffita with Jinx Y Koldo with Jarvan They also stood out for having very good plays during this first game. Here we share how the table of the Super league till the date:

– Movistar Riders 0 – one Team Heretics

– G2 Arctic 0 – one Bisons Eclub

– MAD Lions 0 – 1 Fnatic TQ

– Barça eSports 0 – 1 KOI

– UCAM Tokiers 0 – 1 Giants

Via: Super league