In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli announced the team against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the name of Parthiv Patel who opened the previous season from the list. Was missing. If the team included the name of 20-year-old young opener Devadatta Padikkal, then the fans must have been surprised.However, he should be more surprised by the shots of the young batsman than his inclusion in the team. The player started playing like an experienced batsman as soon as he came on the field and took one shot after another to vindicate the confidence of captain Virat Kohli and RCB team. This player hit the first half century of IPL in 36 balls with fours. In this way he became the 5th batsman to have a fifty in a debut match for RCB. Along with this, he has joined the special list with Yuvraj and Gayle.

He was seen playing a big innings that Vijay Shankar missed a ball and was bowled out. He faced 42 balls and hit 8 fours during a 56-run knock. His wicket fell on the last ball of the 11th over. At that time RCB’s score was 90 runs. Not only this, Devdutt’s caliber can be gauged from the fact that he has scored more than 50 in his debut match in every format played so far.

Batsmen scoring more than 50 in debut match for RCB

102 * Chris Gayle vs Kekeon 2011

54 * AB de Villiers vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2011

52 * Yuvraj Singh vs Delhi Capitals 2014

52 S. Goswami vs Delhi Capitals 2008

51 * Devdutt Padikkal vs SRH, 2020

Devdutt Padikkal’s debut match score

FC: 7 & 77 vs Maharashtra 2018

List A: 58 vs Jharkhand 2019

T20: 53 * vs Uttarakhand 2019

IPL: 56 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2020



3 players debut

3 young players have made their debut in this match. Bangalore gave opener Devdutt Padikkal and Australian wicketkeeper batsman Josh Philippe a chance. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), captained by David Warner, fed Priyam Garg. All three players are 20–20 years old.