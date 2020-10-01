Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has launched a unique ‘Mentorship Program’ to strengthen mutual relations between the players in the team. With this, the young cricketers of the team are being linked to their like-minded seniors, which can enhance their skills. RCB coach Mike Hewson described the unique initiative that each of the team’s cricketers have associated with another player on the team, giving everyone a chance to learn, be mentors and share their experience.For example, young opener Devdutt Padikkal has been linked with captain Virat Kohli, while fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been linked to veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn. In a video released on the team’s Twitter page, Hessen said, “The mentorship program is something that Simon Katich is very excited about. This is happening in many sports. When you have players who are willing to share their experience then this is a good chance to gain that experience. The most experienced players share their experiences with the youth and the older players also learn something from the youngsters.

He said, ‘So we see who we are pairing with and whom we think they can spend some time together outside of practice. You can talk to the game by understanding each other. ‘ Hessen said, ‘For example Navdeep Saini is linked to Dale Steyn. Steyn has gained a lot in fast bowling and understands the game closely. Navdeep Saini is talented and wants to bowl fast, so there can be nothing better than sitting together and talking on fast bowling.

He said that for Padikkal there can be no better mentor than Kohli. Hesan said, ‘Devdutt Padikkal has a pair with Virat Kohli. There cannot be a better mentor for a young player than them. They are ambitious and bat in one place in the batting order.

He said that the event is part of bringing players closer to each other for the ongoing Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “The closer the players come to each other, the later they work together as a team in situations of pressure when they are on the field,” Hessen said. RCB have recorded two wins from three matches so far. His next match will be against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.