D.he rating agency Scope has prominent support as a European alternative to the three major American credit rating auditors Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Moody’s and Fitch. According to information from the FAZ, the former Federal President Horst Köhler and the former President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Jean-Claude Trichet will join the newly established Scope Foundation. The foundation aims to ensure in the long term that no one other than the existing anchor shareholders can influence the strategy and direction of Scope. The rating agency is to remain permanently in European hands.

The anchor shareholders of Scope, which was founded in 2002, are founder and managing director Florian Schoeller, who comes from the entrepreneurial family of the same name, and BMW major shareholder Stefan Quandt. Their associated companies each hold 40 percent of Scope Management SE, which is responsible for managing the rating agency. Together, they provide the Scope Foundation with 20 percent. In addition, a group of insurers such as Signal-Iduna and HDI also provide capital through Scope SE & Co. KGaA.

The purpose of the foundation is to preserve European identity and independence as well as to manage the foundation’s assets. The ex-CEO of BayernLB Gerd Häusler chairs its board. His deputy is former Fidelity chairman Simon Fraser. Further members are Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Société Générale and former ECB Director, Johannes Fritz, long-time head of the Quandt / Klatten Family Office, and Dieter Schenk, Supervisory Board of Fresenius and Fresenius Medical Care. The foundation will advise the Honorary Board, the in addition to Köhler and Trichet, the former ECB director José Manuel González-Páramo, the former Italian finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan and the former president of the Polish central bank Leszek Balcerowicz belong to the group.

Important contribution to strengthening independent European institutions

Europe needs a strong and independent European rating agency, says Köhler. In the words of the former Director General of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Scope Foundation closes this gap: “It makes an important contribution to the permanent strengthening of independent European institutions.”

For years, Scope has been trying to get recognition from the ECB, which is based on the ratings of S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and the Canadian DBRS in evaluating the securities submitted by banks as collateral. At the end of 2018, Scope cleared the first hurdle by fulfilling the minimum coverage of bond issuers and debt instruments required by the ECB.

Scope now has to prove this minimum coverage for several years, so that inclusion is not expected until the end of 2021 at the earliest. At the beginning of June there was a setback when the European financial market regulator Esma Scope fined 640,000 euros for deficiencies in its assessment processes.