D.he dispute over the now legendary Kohl tapes should now also concern the Federal Constitutional Court. At least that’s what Kohl’s former ghostwriter Heribert Schwan wants. The former WDR journalist and book author, who lives in Cologne, announced on Monday that he wanted to lodge a constitutional complaint against a judgment of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). At the beginning of September, the BGH decided that Schwan had to give the Kohl widow and sole heir Maike Kohl-Richter “information about the existence and whereabouts of copies of tape recordings”. It concerns all audio copies and also all transcripts.

The former Chancellor Kohl and Schwan had worked together on the best of terms for many years. Schwan had gone through mountains of files and in 2001 and 2002 recorded persistent conversations with Kohl in the basement of his bungalow in Oggersheim on tape. The Chancellor’s oral legacy spans more than 630 hours. Schwan wrote Kohl’s diary and the first three volumes of Kohl’s memoirs on this broad basis of material. In the middle of the work on the fourth volume, there was a rift in 2009. In 2014, the deeply offended swan and a co-author who had died in the meantime published the book “Legacy: The Kohl Protocols” on their own, which resulted in a long-term legal dispute with several strands of litigation, which initially concerned the Cologne Regional Court and the Higher Regional Court and that after Kohl’s death 2017 was continued by his widow.

The master of his memories

The BGH Kohl judge was right on the tape question. Accordingly, the tape recordings were intended solely as the basis for the memoirs published under Helmut Kohl’s name. On the basis of the contract concluded between him and Kohl, Schwan was obliged to hand over the documents created through the collaboration with Kohl. The former Chancellor was only able to reveal his personal memories, information, assessments and, under certain circumstances, feelings, “if it was ensured that he could not only remain ‘master of the material left’ but also ‘master of his memories'”. .

In his constitutional complaint, Heribert Schwan particularly wants to address the fundamental right to freedom of the press (Article 5 of the Basic Law), “which the BGH (as well as the earlier instances) did not address,” as he told the FAZ. “On the other hand, we will complain that, despite the corresponding offers of evidence, I myself have not been heard in any instance about the initiation and implementation of my collaboration with Helmut Kohl.”