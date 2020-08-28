Individual players also had to get used to changing positions. Yuya Osako was used in the striker, as a hanging tip, on the ten and as the right winger, Milot Rashica was also everywhere in the last third. Kohfeldt should also have a lot up his sleeve in the coming season, because the following four players were used in previous test matches on foreign terrain.

Woltemade has “unbelievable speed dribbling”, as Kohfeldt says marveled. The 18-year-old could also play on the ten, but he is not a striker who fixes long balls with his back to the goal.

Eggestein’s new role was interesting. In the past he was primarily used on the flank, now Kohfeldt let him appear as a center forward in a double lead. “We said: This is your position now – in the front row of three or as a second striker,” said Werder’s coach quoted. The change should ensure that Eggestein finally takes off: “We both want him to make the right breakthrough now. He should take the last step here, preferably under me. He was so close to it before.”

“There was a hint from the scouting department that Manu feels easier when he has the game ahead of him. He has that as a right defender”, Kohfeldt explained this decision (via ). Mbom “of course has to expand the position profile a bit”, but shows good approaches: “His physique, his dynamism – he can sprint 90 minutes continuously. That is good in the position.”

In the relegation second leg against Heidenheim Friedl only acted as a central defender in a back four for the fifth time, but now he could make the final switch – like compatriot and ex-teammate David Alaba, who has moved to the center of Bayern and is the head of defense there .