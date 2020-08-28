In preparation for the season, Florian Kohfeldt is keen to experiment. Four players were in the tests of the SV Werder employed in a (rather) unfamiliar position – it cannot be ruled out that one or the other will be permanently retrained.
Florian Kohfeldt is one of those coaches who thinks a lot and doesn’t shy away from changes. In the past season, the 37-year-old tried out a total of five basic formations with which he wanted to free Werder Bremen from the table cellar. In the three final competitive games – the 34th Bundesliga matchday and the relegation games against 1.FC Heidenheim – he relied on a 4-3-1-2, for example, before that he again chose a 3-4-3, then a 4th -3-3, 5-3-2 or 4-2-3-1.
Individual players also had to get used to changing positions. Yuya Osako was used in the striker, as a hanging tip, on the ten and as the right winger, Milot Rashica was also everywhere in the last third. Kohfeldt should also have a lot up his sleeve in the coming season, because the following four players were used in previous test matches on foreign terrain.
Nick Woltemade is the youngest Bundesliga debutant in the history of SV Werder. The attacker is particularly noticeable due to his body length of 1.98 meters – but Kohfeldt wants to use him as a winger.
Woltemade has “unbelievable speed dribbling”, as Kohfeldt says Deichstube marveled. The 18-year-old could also play on the ten, but he is not a striker who fixes long balls with his back to the goal.
In the junior area, Johannes Eggestein shot everything short and sweet, but the spark hasn’t jumped over with the professionals. This season, the brother of top performer Maximilian Eggestein dares the next attempt, his two goals make his first hope in the friendly matches against ASK Linz and Austria Lustenau.
Eggestein’s new role was interesting. In the past he was primarily used on the flank, now Kohfeldt let him appear as a center forward in a double lead. “We said: This is your position now – in the front row of three or as a second striker,” said Werder’s coach Deichstube quoted. The change should ensure that Eggestein finally takes off: “We both want him to make the right breakthrough now. He should take the last step here, preferably under me. He was so close to it before.”
Bremen’s external defense is understaffed. On the left Kohfeldt can build on Ludwig Augustinsson and Felix Agu, but on the right there is a lack of alternatives to Theodor Gebre Selassie. This is where Jean-Manuel Mbom comes in. The 20-year-old home grown man is actually at home in the central midfield, but was tested in the back four after his return from KFC Uerdingen.
“There was a hint from the scouting department that Manu feels easier when he has the game ahead of him. He has that as a right defender”, Kohfeldt explained this decision (via Deichstube). Mbom “of course has to expand the position profile a bit”, but shows good approaches: “His physique, his dynamism – he can sprint 90 minutes continuously. That is good in the position.”
Admittedly, the fact that Marco Friedl can also act in the defense center is not new. In 50 competitive appearances for SV Werder, he has already helped out 11 times in central defense – but mostly only when there was an emergency or when Kohfeldt played with a three / five-man chain.
In the relegation second leg against Heidenheim Friedl only acted as a central defender in a back four for the fifth time, but now he could make the final switch – like compatriot and ex-teammate David Alaba, who has moved to the center of Bayern and is the head of defense there .
