Kohei Horikoshi the author of the popular manga My Hero Academia revealed a peculiar connection with dragon balll. It turns out that the creation of the heroine known as Star And Stripe would not exist without the influence of Akira Toriyama’s work.. Particularly his characteristic quirk.

The most recent manga volume of My Hero Academia includes sketches of the creation of star and stripe. According to these, Kohei Horikoshi created the heroine to be able to do battles on the level of those we saw in Dragon Ball. It is thanks to this that his peculiar quirk was born that has a connection with the aspect of desires.

Let us remember that the quirk of this heroine of My Hero Academia is known as New Order. This allows her to make rules that change her environment and even herself.. This shows that it can be used a very similar purpose to the titular dragon balls from Dragon Ball.

Source: Shueisha

One of his permanent ‘wishes’ was to become very strong. If we continue with the connections between My Hero Academia and Dragon Ballwe also saw this recently. Particularly in the current Super arc, where both Granola and Gas Heater wished they were the strongest in the universe..

Although star and stripe she is not a saiyan or has a holy staff, now we know she owes her existence to dragon ball. This is just one more example of how influential the work of Akira toriyama. This is a heroine My Hero Academiabut we have already had similar stories of inspiration, as in the case of Naruto and other sleeves.

This is not the first connection of Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia

The relationship of star and stripe with dragon ball It is something that has just been discovered. However, it is not the only connection between My Hero Academia and Goku’s adventures.. It seems that Kohei Horikoshi He is a fan of the Saiyan because he even made reference to his battles within his own manga.

Source: Kohei Horikoshi

In a special sketch shared with his fans shows various heroes of My Hero Academia. The peculiar thing about that sketch is that it shows them reading manga from dragon ball. They even get into an argument about their favorite battles and characters. She must have put star and stripe out there to make the ultimate reference. Did you suspect these connections? tell us in the comments

