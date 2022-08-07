Pencils from the Czech manufacturer Koh-i-Noor Hardtmuth may rise in price by 15-20% due to Russian counter-sanctions. This is reported on August 3 Seznam Zpravy.

“Wood, which we used to import from Russia, can no longer be imported from the country. We buy it from China, which will buy raw materials from Russia, and we transport it across the ocean, ”Vlastislav Brzhiza, the owner of the manufacturer, explained to the publication.

He also refused to predict the situation, since it is not known how the price increase will affect buyers and how this will affect further production volumes.

However, Bryza expressed hope that the holding will survive the sharp rise in prices for raw materials.

Earlier, on July 26, it was reported that sawn timber from Karelia will be supplied to the Asian market. The reason is the ban on exports to Europe.

Entrepreneurs plan to increase supplies. Thus, lumber will be sent to Iran and further to other regions of this area, Minister of Economic Development Oleg Yermolaev said, noting that, in addition to Asia, Arab countries are also considered as sales markets.

In early June, Roslesinforge announced that in January-May 2022, against the backdrop of sanctions, the volume of sawn timber exports from Russia increased by 10%, to 11.2 million cubic meters. m. Russian companies send abroad mainly boards, timber, raw materials for the production of boards, pulpwood and plywood logs (veneer is made from it). Nearly 70% of supplies go to Asian countries, where supplies increased by almost 13% to 7.8 million cubic meters. m.

Another 30% of Russian lumber is supplied to “unfriendly” states that have imposed sanctions against Russia. Exports there increased by only 3.7%, to 3.27 million cubic meters. m.

Over the past 15 years, China has remained the key buyer of domestic sawn timber, accounting for half of all exports in the five months of this year – 5.24 million cubic meters. m. In second place among buyers is Uzbekistan, followed by Singapore, Estonia and Finland.