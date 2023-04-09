Boork Koepka, the American who has already won 4 Majors, and the Spaniard Jon Rahm: they are two fighting for victory in the Masters in Augusta. At the end of the third lap, completed on Sunday morning after the suspension on Saturday, they lead the standings with -11 and -9 respectively. The Spaniard reduced the gap from the night before which was 4 strokes thanks to a birdie immediately made on the 6th hole, from where he restarted after the stoppage.