Boork Koepka, the American who has already won 4 Majors, and the Spaniard Jon Rahm: they are two fighting for victory in the Masters in Augusta. At the end of the third lap, completed on Sunday morning after the suspension on Saturday, they lead the standings with -11 and -9 respectively. The Spaniard reduced the gap from the night before which was 4 strokes thanks to a birdie immediately made on the 6th hole, from where he restarted after the stoppage.
Without Tiger Woods, who retired due to too much pain in his right leg, the third round saw a great recovery by Viktor Hovland (he finished in 70) who is now at -8 and can hope for a great comeback in the afternoon. a little behind the amateur Sam Bennett
