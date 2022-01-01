The Swedish brand Koenigsegg showed an interesting image by attaching best wishes for a 2022 on social media. This is a preview of a car that could be officially revealed later this year. Obviously this is a very high performance supercar, and the aerodynamic line (soft, with wraparound windshield) also suggests that it will be a car capable of reaching high top speeds.

This record is a passion of Koenigsegg, a manufacturer who always seeks the extreme primacy to obtain. The recessed taillight design, which is different from that used on the brand’s other current models, is visually similar to that found on the 2006 CCX. Aforementioned 795 horsepower hypercar, it was the first Koenigsegg to use an in-house developed V8. instead of a modular Ford unit. Some references to the past are also present at the front, with a prominent splitter that echoes the design of the CCX and CCR. The diffuser could be inspired by that of the Agera, which won the title of fastest production car in the world by subtracting it from the Bugatti Chiron in 2017 and recording an average speed of 447 kilometers per hour. Record later regained by Bugatti itself. The rapid SSC Tuatara then intervened in the challenge.

According to Autocar, 2022 it will also be the occasion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Koenigsegg’s first production car, the CC8S. Consequently there is a chance that this car is a tribute to the entire history of the brand. Everything else, especially the engine part, is unknown. If one were to take Koenigsegg’s automotive idea literally, it will likely be an uncompromising and extremely fast car.

The current Koenigsegg ‘price list’ includes the Gemera plug-in hybrid, and the Jesko and Regera models.