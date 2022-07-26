The Koenigsegg boss believes ‘extreme’ electric hypercars should add something to the current mix – and they aren’t doing that yet. They need more than just crazy speed. Speaking to TopGear, Christian von Koenigsegg confirmed his company’s intention to build an electric hypercar, but noted that it presented a number of issues.

“That’s the challenge for all extreme car brands,” he said when urged to make electric cars exciting. “There are ways. I don’t think anyone has really distinguished themselves from a Tesla Model S Plaid or Porsche Taycan Turbo. I think they’re so close to a hyper EV in performance and range that it’s a little inconvenient.”

More than speed is not enough

“I think you have to have a reason for being. Just make it cool, but don’t add features or meaning, and then charge ten times more money, that doesn’t do it for me,” he added. He refers to the Koenigsegg Gemera, which is also partly electric. ‘We are already developing the battery, inverter and electric motors. We will have the most powerful electric motor and inverters in the world, but that’s only part of the equation.’

‘It doesn’t make much difference if you save 20 kilos on electric motors and inverters. That helps, but it doesn’t matter much. It’s hard to do, and you should do it if you can, but it’s only ten percent of what I think should be different.” We are very curious what Koenigsegg will come up with in a few years’ time.