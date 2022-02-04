Koenigsegg continues its race towards electromobility. It started with DavidL’inverter 6-phase introduced recently. The electric motor Quark which uses a new balance between torque and power, is based precisely on the union between an axial motor and a radial motor. For this engineering marriage, technology was called Raxial Flux.

Sports electric motor, Koenigsegg Quark, characteristics

A key factor in the development of the Quark electric motor was to continue the company’s work on Koenigsegg Gemeraone grand tourer hybrid plug-in four-seater with limited production. This motorization is expected not only to apply to motoring but also to other sectors such as nautical and theaeronautics.

As he explains in fact Dragos-Mihai Postariuengineer in charge of Koengisegg’s electric motor design: “The Quark was designed to deliver strong thrust at low speeds. In this way, as can be seen on the Gemera (hypercar with a plug-in scheme capable of developing 1,700 hp, ed), we have brutal accelerations even if you mount thermal engines whose power is used almost exclusively at high speeds. Thanks to Raxial Flux technology we accelerate from 0 to 400 km / h with a continuous thrust and without loss of power ”.

Koenigsegg Gemera

The Quark engine weighs approx 28.5 kgwith a volume of 8l. The rated DC voltage of the system is 850 Vwith peak power of 250 kWengine peak torque of 600 Nm and maximum engine speed of 9,000. The peak power density is 8.3 kW / kg.

A space electric motor!

To enrich the components of the Quark electric motortheaerospace industry; “We had to lower the weights as much as possible, also for this reason we have adopted direct cooling: it is more efficient and allows for a more compact layout.”Explains Andreas Szekely, who is in charge of the development of the electric motors of the Home.

Quark electric motor with Koenigsegg Raxial Flux technology

“Even the rotor uses the famous technology Koenigsegg Aircore in hollow carbon fiber (currently used in Koenigsegg’s rims, steering wheel, seats, etc.). Not only have we overcome the challenge of the Gemera’s powertrain requirements, but we have also exceeded the goals of making it lighter and smaller than any electric motor in this class.“

Electric sports car engine

Koenigsegg he further exploited the Quark’s small size to create a small and powerful dual motor electric mechanism that beckons Terrier. Two quarks integrate theinverter six-step David company to create the electric drive with torque vector from 670 CV, which weighs only 85 kg. The single inverter dedicates three stages to each motor, eliminating the need for a second inverter.

The power and torque characteristics of the motors Quark allow the use of planetary gears compact with low ratio in the Terrier, contributing to the design small and light. In turn, Koenigsegg says the Terrier unit can be bolted directly to the vehicle’s chassis, eliminating the need for subframe components.

The company plans to release more details on the components of the electric powertrain in the coming weeks. Last September he stated that he intends to prepare the He groanedand the brand new manufacturing facility where it will be built, for production to commence in 2023. It will build a total of 300 units.

