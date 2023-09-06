Amber Brantsen will temporarily stop and Koen Weijland will take over the F1 broadcasts.

You might know Weijland from the football broadcasts on the streaming service or from his YouTube channel, where he mainly published videos about his achievements as an e-athlete. He is a good FIFA player and has even been Dutch champion five times. Just to be clear: we are talking about the game of football here, not the actual football. Now he will also present the F1 broadcasts.

Weijland will present F1 broadcasts on Viaplay

We are of course used to Amber Brantsen, but she is going on maternity leave. She is expecting her second child, the Qatar Grand Prix on October 8 will be her last for the time being. Weijland will take over the presentation from 20 October.

Weijland does not see himself as a great Formula 1 connoisseur. Well, that’s a good start. But he says he is following it all and that he already has experience. He was once allowed to fill in at the test days in Bahrain.

No connoisseur

The thirty-year-old young man says the emphasis is on presenting. He’s not going to play the connoisseur, that’s what analysts are for. He himself will put the emphasis on asking questions and giving crosses.

Is he nervous? No of course not. He says to the Telegraph: ‘I just like the fast gear changes during, for example, a Formula 1 preview.’ And of course he already has some experience. He previously provided football matches in the Champions League and Europa League on RTL 7 with his presence.

He continues by saying that he hopes to contribute to a relaxed atmosphere during the broadcasts and that the content will be maximized. We are curious.

This article Koen Weijland will present F1 broadcasts on Viaplay appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Koen #Weijland #present #broadcasts #Viaplay