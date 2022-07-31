It must have been a heathen job to make this Dutch version of the Broadway musical Falsettos to produce. The performance was initially supposed to premiere in the autumn of 2020, but that was prevented by the lockdown. After that, a new premiere date was scheduled, in May 2021, and that too could not go ahead – for the same reason. But now we still managed to release the production. And that raises the question of whether it was worth the long wait.

Falsettos is a through-composed – and therefore sung – musical mosaic by the American musical makers William Finn and James Lapine. The story is set in New York in the early 1980s, during the onset of the AIDS epidemic. No wonder that the performance occasionally evokes memories of the poignant theater epic Angels in America. This is a blended family, with a man and a woman who still live together but no longer form a couple since the man came out as gay and his lover moved in with the family. When the show starts, the thirteen-year-old son of the house is on the eve of his bar mitzvah, because this family is Jewish. That first gives rise to typical American-Jewish self-mockery, including a song in which it is quipped that “Jews can’t play baseball”. But the case gradually becomes tense when that live-in lover is stricken with AIDS. Under those circumstances, the son decides not to undergo the ritual of Jewish coming of age. Then no bar mitzvah.

Local color

Something of the New York Jewish local color is irrevocably lost in this Dutch adaptation. If only that joke about Jews and baseball. That also creates some distance from the characters. But director Koen van Dijk’s translation sounds melodious and his staging, with a backdrop full of Keith Haring figures, makes a controlled impression – almost free of predictable sentiments. This is also due to the dedicated playing and sensitive vocals of outstanding musical actors such as William Spaaij, Rosalie de Jong, Ad Knippels and Job Greuter, in which Marco Braam’s three-piece band makes good use of the versatile arsenal of musical themes.

That makes everything Falsettos into an unusually nuanced musical – and well worth the wait.

Musical Falsettos. By: Opus One. Seen: 29/7, De la Mar, Amsterdam. There until 13/8. Inl: opusone.nl ●●nel