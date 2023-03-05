Koen van Zeeland ended up in a wheelchair nine years ago after an accident with a spinal cord injury. Walking without crutches is something he can only dream of now. If it is up to the researchers of the TU Delft March project, this will soon change. They are working on an exoskeleton for people with spinal cord injury. “It gives people back their physical freedom.”

