“It may have looked simpler to viewers at home than it actually was. The pace was high all day long,” said Bouwman after the stage won by the Belgian Thomas De Gendt. “Sunday will be a tough day for us. The Blockhaus will certainly be an extremely difficult task. It’s my first time riding up that mountain. We will see. When I have the legs I will definitely try it again. Of course I want to take points for the mountains classification and defend the corresponding jersey. But if I had to choose, I would prefer to win another stage.”