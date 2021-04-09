Koeman has made it clear since he arrived at the Camp Nou bench who is a technician who when something works is not in favor of touching anything. Since he found the formula for the three centrals, nothing has made him touch the system. Neither the rivals, nor the accumulation of minutes of their favorite players, not even the danger of yellow cards as happened against Valladolid. Messi and De Jong, which also came from playing everything with Netherlands, they came out on the lawn with the threat that if they were reprimanded they would miss the Classic. But Koeman is not one to change and repeated the lineup for the fourth consecutive game.

However, things did not work out as he imagined and in the second half, faced with the resistance of a great Valladolid who knew how to cut the game on the bands of the Blaugrana team, he was forced to rectify. The Dutchman returned to the 4-3-3 drawing and the end of the match was a siege without order and accumulation of attackers in front of the goal of the Valladolid, who defended himself with one less man. The flute sounded over the horn, but doubts appeared at the worst moment. Six days to play the Classic.

Nobody doubts that if the game had been solved with solvency, the eleven for the decisive match against Madrid would be marked, but after what was seen before Sergio González’s team, possibilities open up.

From the outset, there are doubts with the position of De Jong and Dembélé. The Dutchman can play as a center back to clean the ball out, but he proved to be more effective in midfield. His is the play that ends up deciding the game against the Castilians.

As to Demebélé, the Frenchman made it clear that he is much more effective in either of the two bands than in the nine position. Without spaces and receiving from behind loses effectiveness.

In defense, the option to enter Araújo, much more forceful than Mingueza. The rear is pending of the physical state and of the evolution of Piqué and Sergi Roberto, but it does not seem that they can arrive on time to Saturday. At least the center with which you do not want to risk.

Beyond the names, there remains the debate on the system to be used before the Madrid. Until yesterday it was clear that it was going to be the one with three centrals with lanes but doubts have appeared.