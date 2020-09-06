TO Ronald Koeman you’re offered with a main problem than anticipated when he signed for Barcelona. The Dutch coach arrived on the membership the place he made historical past as a participant after a unlucky 12 months of the entity which culminated with the Bayern spanking in Lisbon able to “make choices” and alter the face of the squad.

For that problem, the Dutchman made it very clear from the start that I had Leo Messi as one among its principal props. He stated it on the day of his presentation the place he additionally said: “I do not need anybody who does not wish to be at Barça.”

That’s, to Koeman it opens a paradox. Whereas needs Messi, your problem now’s to excite a participant that has made it clear that simply keep within the membership as a result of he may solely go away or pay the clause 700 million or going to trial.

Invoice Koeman with the benefit that Messi is an athlete ultra-competitive and that he has assured that he’ll give all the things to attain success, however the actuality is that the Dutchman didn’t have to attend for the interview of objective.com to know that Messi wished to go. She informed her the participant himself to the face after they met the day after the presentation of the brand new coach.

In that assembly Messi already informed Koeman what did you see “extra outdoors than inside” and he made it very clear that there have been only a few choices to proceed on the membership. So Koeman started to think about already one season with out him 10.

It’s not an insignificant element Messi telling Koeman that he didn’t wish to proceed within the workforce as soon as he had heard the phrases that the Dutchman devoted to him on the day of his presentation.

“I do not know if I’ve to persuade Messi. I do not know if it is sure or no. Messi is the perfect participant on the earth and also you wish to have it in your workforce, not the opposite method round. In my opinion, as a coachI really like working with Messi. As a result of it wins you video games. And when you get the efficiency he has proven, very completely happy if he needs to remain. However he’s a Barça participant and has a contract. It’s important to speak to him, in fact, he is the captain. Should take choices however I hope that Messi will proceed right here for extra years“had been the phrases of the coach on the day of his presentation in regards to the Argentine, who went to sole member of employees which he particularly analyzed.

Due to this fact, in line with the dutch phrases It confirmed itself “very completely happy if you wish to keep“. The following day Leo confessed that he didn’t wish to keep after which essentially involves thoughts one other nice headline Koeman left in his presentation: “I simply wish to work with individuals who wish to be right here. If they do not wish to be right here … I wish to work with individuals who wish to do their greatest for Barcelona. And nothing extra”.

TO Koeman is forward A homework on which it’ll rely largely your success as a coach blaugrana. Stays discarded the determine of Bartomeu as mediator between the coach and the workforce’s star as a result of Messi has made it very clear that their relationship with him is damaged. On the a part of the president, it isn’t that he’s delighted with Messi’s phrases both. So the Dutch stands out as a key piece within the gear of the workforce just like the sole interlocutor with, for now, captain.

The Dutchman has to point out Leo that he’s not simply one other patch within the catastrophic sports activities coverage that the membership has carried out within the final 12 months, that has a challenge and that he’s vital to himself.

In favor of Koeman performs the Messi’s acknowledged competitiveness and that the Argentine acknowledged that “there’s a new coach and a brand new concept. That is good, however then you must see how the workforce responds and if it hits us or not. “