Ronald Koeman is not only sincere and honest in his press conferences, where try never to hide reality and expose his situation as he is living it at all times, but is also equally self-critical in his messages through social networks. The one this Tuesday could not be more revealing when writing a tweet where he made it very clear that I had not left the game entirely satisfied of his pupils despite getting the three points. “A victory without playing well”, So clearly and resoundingly, the Dutch coach summed up the match against Valladolid, where a goal ‘in extremis’ by Ousmane Dembélé allowed the Blaugrana be one point behind the leader and depend on themselves to win LaLiga.

Koeman, in any case, wanted to turn the page as quickly as possible from Monday’s game and focus on the great challenges that still remain for them this season, with the Clásico on Saturday as the first great objective: “We are ready for a beautiful and exciting season finale. Now The Classic”.

In addition to the agonizing victory, the Dutch coach was successful in his risky bet of line up both De Jong and Messi, both warned by suspension. In fact, the versatile Dutch player acknowledged that he jumped onto the field somewhat conditioned to avoid fouls and situations of possible conflict. Now, against Real Madrid, you will no longer have that pressure of not seeing the yellow, in addition to the possibility of playing more advanced, if finally the technicians bet on Ronald Araújo in the eleven.

Koeman has ahead three more training sessions before the Classic to recover some of his players, especially on a physical level. And it is that some of the internationals demonstrated that the step with the selection has left them physical consequences by not being neither fresh nor fine. The Dutch coach has prepared an intense week, but conditional on the few days ahead, so they will train every day in the morning, except on Wednesday when they will have rest.