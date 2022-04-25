Xavi thickly stained his resume as Barça coach. For the first time in its history, the Barça team accumulated three defeats in a row at the Camp Nou in the same season. In addition to being left out of the Europa League against Eintracht on the afternoon of shame, when 30,000 Germans invaded the Estadi, Barça has lost against two teams of a modest level, Rayo and Cádiz.

But there is something worse than the three defeats and it is the feeling that Barça has transmitted in the games. Eintracht overwhelmed him and until the final rush for 2-3, the result could have been scandalous. Against Cádiz and Rayo, they were a team without a plan, unable to dominate and be stable. To produce football through the famous position game that Xavi insists on. On the contrary, it has been chaos. One day he ended up with five strikers and another, with Memphis and Luuk de Jong as nines and Adama and Dembélé on the wings. The feeling of chaos and lack of control of Barça in recent games has been worrying. A dangerous regression after 0-4.

with xavi Matches victories ties defeats 32 17 8 7

with Koeman Matches victories ties defeats 32 twenty-one 5 6

The Barça of the last matches has been dangerously similar to the one of the first stage of the season, with the difference that Xavi received the reinforcements that Koeman did not have. His speeches also have similarities. The “it is what it is” of the future Dutch coach has become the “this is our reality” of Xavi, who came dreaming of titles but now talks about the post-Messi era. “We will have to be patient,” the coach insists over and over again, aware of how difficult the reconstruction will be. Since his arrival there have been days of great brilliance, but also blurs. In Europe he was not able to win a game. And these three consecutive defeats at the Camp Nou are already on the books.