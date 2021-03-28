Ronald Koeman is doing an impeccable job with young people. Not only has he given minutes to many players from the quarry but he has also bet without folds for some, such as Óscar Mingueza, who has gone from being a substitute with García Pimienta to an undisputed holder with Koeman in just over five months, or Ilaix Moriba, that having a youth record is already playing minutes with the older ones. Other young people, like Pedri, have burst onto the Blaugrana scene in a way that is as spectacular as it is unappealable.

But Koeman also has his shadows regarding his commitment to the youngest. In fact, there are four players from the subsidiary who have appeared successively in the calls of the Dutch coach, but they have not yet been released. The most flagrant cases, as well as the most understandable, are those of goalkeepers Iñaki Peña and Arnau Tenas. The covid 19 opened the doors to summon three goalkeepers and Koeman has used it systematically. Thus, Peña has been called up 32 times -20 from LaLiga, 8 from the Champions League, 2 from the Cup and 2 Spanish Super Cup-, while Tenas has been in 17 calls: 14 from LaLiga and 3 from the Cup.

In any case, everything indicates that the outlook for both goalkeepers could change next season, if it is confirmed that the club does not plan to sign a goalkeeper in the event that Neto leaves the entity. The Brazilian goalkeeper is unhappy about his limited presence in the team and has already tried to find a way out in the winter market, although finally Barcelona stopped any attempt.

But apart from Tenas and Peña, there are two other team players who have been on the verge of making their debut with Koeman. It is the Argentine headquarters of the subsidiary, Ramos Mingo, who was called up in three LaLiga games, and the forward Alex Collado, with a total of three calls: one in LaLiga and two in the Cup.

The case of the latter is especially paradoxical since he is one of the players with the most projection of grassroots football and that the technicians have more hope, but he has not yet played with Koeman, who prefers Konrad de la Fuente, who has already had minutes with the first team, a total of 36 minutes, spread over three games. In Koeman’s favor, it must be remembered that Collado has been out for more than two months this course due to a muscle tear in the adductor muscle.

There is a fifth player who has been on Koeman’s lists and who has also not participated with the first team. Is about Rafinha Alcantara, who was entering at the beginning of the season in the first calls, but without playing for a minute, since the club was in the process of closing an operation with PSG.

At this point in the season, Koeman has had a total of 27 players, three of them from the subsidiary (Mingueza, Ilaix and Konrad), with the Dutch Frenkie de Jong as his strongest bet, with a total of 3,608 minutes, spread over 41 games, and the Brazilian Matheus Fernandes, at the tail of the peloton , adding only one game and 17 minutes.