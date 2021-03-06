Lionel Messi is the captain and the leader of Barcelona. For this reason, a few months ago he shook the foundations of the Catalan club when he announced that his wish was to leave. Finally, the dilemma that began with a burofax ended with a continuity that will last until June, when the Rosario decides what to do, and meanwhile the fan enjoys it, as well as his teammates and the coaching staff led by Ronald Koeman.

This time the person in charge of pondering the figure of the Argentine star was Alfred Schreuder, the right hand and field assistant of the Dutch coach in the Catalan team. Among several issues, the assistant highlighted the leadership position of the Flea in the team, key in the comeback against Seville to access the final of the Copa del Rey.

Koeman surrounded by Schreuder and Larsson (Barcelona Press).

“It’s good to see how players like Messi, Busquets and Piqué experience something like this. They have won everything, they have already been through everything, but they are still as happy as children. Indicates that there is power to the equipment. Joy. And also development, “said the Dutchman in dialogue with the medium of the same country AD.

The reference was clear and corresponds to the celebrations of the Blaugrana after the last 3-0 triumph against the Andalusian cast, where a very happy Messi could be seen. “It is clear that this is not the Barcelona of seven or eight years ago, but the team is really moving forward. Young talent is also making its way,” analyzed Schreuder.

“Messi, Busquets, Ter Stegen: that is the highest level, also in his thinking about football. It would be strange if you were to yell at him or be the know-it-all who says to Messi: ‘Leo, you have to play that ball on your left leg, huh …’ “, continued the Netherlands-born and then released an anecdote to portray what he is like. Rosario in the day to day with his marked role as leader.

Messi on Barcelona’s arrival in Pamplona.

“We did a training session and Gerard Piqué had never done it with us. Piqué had been injured for a long time, so I wanted to explain what the intention is. Messi joined us and told me: ‘Alfred, it is not necessary, I have already brought him up to date’. That’s Messi, he sees everything. He understands everything, watches everything that concerns the team and he is already thinking about the future, like us ”, said the Barsa field assistant.

At the end of the interview, Schreuder questioned the teams that in the middle of the game seek to stop the Ten with malicious kicks or fouls: “Without an audience, you literally listen to what the opponents say to each other. When Leo receives the ball, you hear: ‘He needs it!’, ‘Kick him down!’ But that doesn’t work and then they hit him with their hands “.