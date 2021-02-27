Ronald Araujo had returned from his injury at Sánchez Pizjuán and he jumped onto the field in the 62nd minute. But he suffered and had to be substituted in the 81st minute. The Uruguayan refused to leave the field. At the time he was being treated by the medical staff, Koeman came to order him to pay attention to the change he had programmed, because the center-back was ready to return to the pitch when Umtiti was ready to jump onto the pitch. The coach did not want to take any risks with injuries and approached him to give up. Araújo released his frustration by kicking the benches when he left substituted.

Araújo he was injured on February 7 fortuitously during the game against Betis, diagnosing him with a grade two sprain on his left ankle and an unofficial time off of two weeks. This weekend was three weeks after the injury, but it should be remembered that the footballer wanted to reappear against PSG, accepting to infiltrate to play the game, being finally ruled out by doctors and technicians due to the high risk of relapse if he jumped onto the field.