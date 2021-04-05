Matchday 29 The Barça coach appreciated an agonizing victory against Valladolid in the right measure, but which allows his team to be one point behind Atlético in the fight for the League Ronald Koeman, during the Barça-Valladolid. / reuters P. RÍOS Barcelona Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 00:23



Breathed in relief Ronald Koeman with an agonizing victory for Barça against Valladolid that maintains the impressive Barça league streak in 2021 and that places his team just one point behind Atlético in the fight for the League. “You have to admit that Valladolid played a great game defensively and it cost us, but you have to know how to suffer,” said the Barça coach.

«It is proof that this League is very difficult and that we have to work to win every game. We have had a very good rival, who has left his skin in the field, and we have also lacked legs, “he valued for his part Clément Lenglet.

“I’m not surprised. He has not been able to play many games due to injuries but now he is calm in that sense. He is a great dribbler and I am very happy for him, “said the French center-back on Ousmane Dembéle, his compatriot and author of the decisive goal.