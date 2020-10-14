There was an open door to the possibility that Junior Firpo would recover in time for the game against Getafe this Saturday. It must be remembered that the left back has been dragging discomfort in the hamstrings of the left leg for two weeks, although the club never wanted to speak directly about injury. This Wednesday was the key day for the player: in principle it was expected that he would rejoin the group after having done several work sessions alone with a physical trainer. However, finally it was decided not to force the machine: the sensations were not yet entirely satisfactory, so no risk will be assumed.

That means Koeman does not have any left back in the first team to face this Saturday’s game against Getafe (9pm). And is that to Junior’s loss we must add that of Jordi Alba, although in the case of the youth squad it was an expected absence in the coaching staff: the priority is to recover him for the Clásico on October 24 at the Camp Nou.

So, as it is, the man chosen by Koeman to cover these two absences on the side will be the brand new signing, Sergiño Dest. In fact, he already debuted with the Barcelona shirt against Sevilla playing on the left wing and also offering very good benefits, so it seems that the Dest resource provides full guarantees to the technicians, which could also be repeated at the premiere of the Champions against Ferencvaros.

The player who has reappeared in the morning session on Wednesday is Matheus Fernandes, who has been off the pitch for almost a month due to a muscle elongation. The Brazilian midfielder, who has not even been officially presented yet, could be the big news in the squad against Getafe.