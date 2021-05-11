The Barça has ceased to exist for The league, and it is likely that a Koeman they have withdrawn the assisted ventilation that for almost all of the year has been keeping him a difficult but not impossible place in glory. Now he is in purgatory, one step exactly from the edge of hell, where the team has gotten as if it wanted to lose its footing, surrendering to the opponents with a naivety that depends on the regrettable ineptness of all the lines of play, including the one that emanates from the command post. There were flashes, of course, but the failures were so abundant that it is likely that none of the footballers, except for moments of Pedri and of DembéléLook the other way if tomorrow the coach thinks of making a viewing of his unfortunate deliveries to the contrary.

Almost everything that happened is not news but treacherous repetition of leisurely mistakes, now intensified by the wildfire that fuels the death throes of a championship that seemed designed to generate a certain stimulus to forget the long agony of this team that has not yet recovered from its travel to Lisbon. There is a psychological element in this duel, as if, entangled in that defeat, Barça has never found itself capable of retiring to clean its wounds without them continuing to put it on the brink of a chasm on whose shore it accelerated this time in a suicidal way.