Many newscasts last night announced that the impeachment of Ronald Koeman was imminent. According to the information that could be known, it was a matter of hours before Barcelona found a replacement and announced the non-continuity of the Dutch coach.
Finally, there are already several sources that assure that Koeman will sit on the bench of the culé team at least this Thursday in the game that will face Barça and Cádiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium. Unlike what happened after the match against Bayern Munich, at the Camp Nou there was no extraordinary meeting yesterday after the match to decide the coach’s future.
The absence of such a meeting can be seen from two very different perspectives. In the first place, it could be analyzed from the point of view that the board trusts the Dutchman, or at least the margin for improvement was not from a single encounter. The other point of view resides in the possibility that after the meeting last Tuesday after the defeat against the German team, everything is already fully decided on their future, that is, their departure has already been agreed, so meeting again was not priority.
Alemany and Ramón Planes went down to the locker room to speak with Koeman, but not to refer to anything related to a possible imminent replacement.
Laporta is very clear that if Barça is going to pay the severance pay it will be to bring in the optimal coach who will allow Barça to carry out a change of project that will give it back its hallmark. Removing Koeman to bring in any free coach on the market is not and will not be in the board’s plans.
We’ll see who the Barça coach is next weekend, but in Thursday’s game against Cádiz, the person who will sit on the Barça bench will remain Ronald Koeman.
