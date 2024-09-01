Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund said that French winger Kingsley Coman will not move to the Saudi League or anywhere else.

The French international has reportedly agreed to join Saudi club Al Hilal, while the summer transfer window is still open there, but Freund told DAZN: “We are very happy to have him here, he is an important player for us and we hope he will be ready this season, and throughout this season because he gives us a lot of pleasure.”

Coman, 28, joined Bayern Munich in 2015 and has a contract until 2027. He scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.