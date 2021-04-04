The end of the season is approaching and with it the resolution of the fight for the League title in which Barça has fully entered into a great 2021, but also the dreaded moment in which Messi ends his contract with the club. Aware of this, Ronald Koeman He recognized in the previous match against Valladolid at the Camp Nou that this is a priority issue, but he also wanted to focus attention on the merely competitive. «Of course it is a very important matter. We try to do our best so that Leo (Messi) stays at this club for more years, but I think this is not the time. Now we have to think about tomorrow’s game and things for the future are things of the president that of course we talk to him, but I, as a coach, and the players now have to be aware of the games, “said the Dutchman in this regard .

“We have taken advantage of the break to meet with the president and his ‘staff’ and talk about this season and the one to come. This happens in all the clubs in the world, in the attempt to improve the squad, but I am not going to talk about players who are not ours, “he added in relation to the sports planning for next season, in which the coaching staff, the sports management and the club’s board are already immersed.

“We know that both players are one card away from missing the game, but we think that this is not the time to rest, either for cards or for the freshness of any player. There are ten days left and the risk always exists, but the best thing is to go game by game and put the best team that I think to win tomorrow ”, explained Koeman about the possibility of booking Messi and De Jong, both with four yellows and that they would miss the classic next Saturday.

«We know that the Valladolid He has his problems with casualties due to injuries and covid as well, but we are expecting a difficult game in which we have to continue at our pace that we have reached lately. Despite the break, the players have returned with great courage and eager to play tomorrow’s game, at home and in which we have to win, “warned the Barça coach. “We know that we have to be prepared and not think despite their losses that it will be an easy match. We must enter with a lot of energy, have the ball and as lately, be well when we do not have it, “he added in relation to the type of game he expects.