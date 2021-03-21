Ronald Koeman celebrated in style his ninth consecutive victory away in LaLiga. A victory (1-6) that keeps him four points behind the leader, Atlético de Madrid, but above all that drives him as the top favorite to win the title.

¿The best gift they could give you is a display like this?

Without a doubt, it has been eThe best gift they have given methey were going to do. As well I’m Happy for Griezmann and Alba, that they were celebrating their birthday, and that they played a great game.

Today you cannot complain about the effectiveness of your team …

The truth is, no. Scoring six goals against Real Sociedad is incredible.

¿The team has managed to mature the game?

They have tried to pressure us, but when they saw that they couldn’t, they took a step back. The 0-1 has given us a lot of tranquility and the 0-2 has already been casi definitive. HWe have given a very good image.

What has sido the key?

We have pressed very well without the ball and we have been very effective.

¿He looks favorite to win LaLiga?

There is a lot of League. Nor it is still to be decided. The Atlétihow are youto strong, buthas been seen against Alavés no It is easy to win a match. Real Madrid is also in the fight, we cannot forget it.

¿With what sensations go?

With a gran resorltado and a demonstration that we are going toyou give. It is important that not only Messi scores the goals because that way he is more complied ofFendernos.

¿Feel that they are in the best moment of the season?

We are very well physicallyACmind and aggression without the ball.

¿Dream of the double?

We continue to go behind in LaLiga. We have to keep going. And the Cup there will be time to talk.

¿If they win the ten remaining LaLiga games, they will be champions?

I cannot say that we are not going to lose any game between now and the remainder of the season, but it is clear that we are on the right track. We are very strong mentally and physically.

¿It will continue with the three-central system?

It is also a risky system because it is played almost one on one. The important thing is the pressure without the ball and I see people with great confidence.

¿Why has it cost the team so much to reach this cruising speed?

We have had many difficulties since the beginning of the season, we have changed things, any team needs time to learn. We have had some ups and downs in LaLiga, with defensive errors and lack of effectiveness. But it is evident that the team has gone to more.