Ronald Koeman faces his debut this season with the conviction that there is still a lot to polish, but that the team is on the right track. Despite continuing to work with an oversized number of players -30 footballers-, the Dutch coach is managing to meet the deadlines at the level of physical preparation and tactical work.

For this week, the FC Barcelona coach has arranged a total of seven workouts, with a double work session included, and an activation training on the day of the match. In fact, the template will only have a day off, preview for Thursday.

So that, Today the team will train at 6.30 p.m., Tuesday will face a double work session, on Wednesday they will have a morning session and Thursday will rest. The next two days will be the most important in the workloads: on Friday a intense morning workout on a physical level And the saturday a lesser load but with a special emphasis on tactical aspects.

Koeman will not provide the squad list on Saturday but will will wait for the morning session of activation to give the list for the game against Villarreal at the Camp Nou. With the arrival of the Dutchman, all home games will have a morning session to regulate efforts. To see How will you manage this type of training on the days that Barcelona have the game outside the Camp Nou.