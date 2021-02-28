Blackboard. In another of the thousand shakes he has given the team this season, Koeman hit Seville with an unexpected drawing, that 3-5-2 that he did not just fill in Can Barça, and with Dembélé as center forward, with freedom of movement. And as Dembélé always surprises, this time he liked the idea. Far from feeling strange in a specific position that requires a lot of knowledge of the back game, Dembélé felt liberated from the band and tactical corsets, and gave the afternoon to Koundé, that a faster player was found who, in addition, found the spaces with intelligence and even found the goal. His communication on the pitch with Messi, which has not always been the best, flowed this time. In addition to scoring a goal, the Frenchman gave the Argentine a sweet, who strangely sent the ball sky high. Ousmane was Barça’s secret letter in Nervión.

Secrets. On the back of Dembélé, Messi, and a strange concentration exercise in a team that has hit a recital of individual errors, Barça beat a somewhat tense Sevilla. Papu’s bet didn’t work; and Ocampos and Suso weigh heavily on the team. As much as the admirable Navas, who is on the edge and who only appeared at the end with his usual caste.

Bets. The moral of the Barça has grown for the Cup. But the one of Seville it does not have to weaken. He will lead a 2-0 to the Camp Nou and Koeman has shown some tactical cards that will not surprise Lopetegui. Of course, that of Dembélé like nine it may not be useful in a game where there will be fewer spaces. Now the coaches will go into the offices to think about the matter, but it is clear that the level of emotion on Wednesday will be high. Sevilla usually have high self-esteem in these appointments. The one of the Barça, that lately falls to the first blow like after the 1-1 of the PSG, was on the ground. But beware of the pride of this group of players who see that the end of their path is near, but who clings to the grass and has found complicity in Koeman, who also knew how to craft magical nights in the State.

Emotions. Lopetegui the recipe is easy. Throw the 0-2 from yesterday to the trash in the locker room, do some tactical retouching and maintain the iron morale that has made the Seville. Koeman had to discover a few more letters along the way, but it doesn’t matter too much to him either. On Wednesday he will go to an open grave and with the hype for the joker Dembélé untied. The Cup is cool.