Ronald Koeman has decided to show Joan Laporta that if he wants a change of cycleHe has been stubbornly working on that goal for several months now. In the last game of the season, and perhaps the Dutch coach at the head of the bench, he made a real ‘tour de force’, lining up an eleven with eight players under 25 years of age. In fact, only Neto, Griezmann and Sergi Busquets reach their thirties, while the rest are around 24 years old and below, with Ilaix Moriba being the most exceptional case, having only 18 years.

The average of the FC Barcelona team that goes out today in Ipurúa against Eibar arrives very right at the 24 years, two years less than the average age of the Blaugrana squad, which revolves around 26 years.

And is that players like De Jong, Dembélé or Junior Firpo are only 24 years old, while Araújo and Mingueza are 22 years old, Trincao (21), Dest (20) and the already mentioned Ilaix (18). And he could still have lined up a younger eleven even if he hadn’t given permission to Pedri, who at 18 has become an indisputable piece in Koeman’s eleven.

The oldest of the last eleven of the season is Sergio Busquets (32). In fact, he is the only one who remains in the eleven among the heavyweights of the team: Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba start on the bench, while Leo Messi is already on vacation and Sergi Roberto, injured.

Thus, this eleven can be interpreted in various ways. As a message from Koeman to Laporta, vindicating his work when it comes to rejuvenating a squad, or also as a swan song for future generations, making it clear that he was the one who laid the foundations of the new Barcelona.