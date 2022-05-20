Ronald Koeman will return to the Dutch national team after Qatar and will do so with ‘signings’. The former Barcelona manager will incorporate its new staff in the national team to his older brother, Erwin Koeman, who will be your assistant. The Koemans have already worked together for more than three years in England, two of them at Southampton and the rest at Everton. Total, 149 meetings in which they worked side by side.

Erwin will not be the only novelty that Ronald Koeman will incorporate in his staff, but he will also take with him Patrick Lodewijkswith whom he has also previously worked, as national team goalkeeper coach in what will be his third stage developing this function in the national team. Both will sign from the end of the Qatar World Cup until 2026.

“Soon we will start with a new staff, where quality and experience count a lot for me. I have worked a lot with Erwin and Patrick before. The three and a half years with Erwin in England have taught me that has a good vision of things and that we also work in a complementary way. Patrick is a professional when it comes to goalkeeping matters. That was already clear to me during our periods at Feyenoord, Everton and before that in the Dutch national team,” Ronald Koeman explained.

Extensive experience for Koeman’s staff

Erwin, the oldest of the Koemans, who during his time as a footballer was capped 31 times, has gone through different positions on the bench. In addition to those already mentioned, PSV, RKC Waalwijk, Feyenoord, Utrecht and Fenerbahce they have seen him as youth coach, assistant coach and even head coach. Furthermore, he was Hungary coach between 2008 and 2010 and Oman in 2019. For his part, Lodewijks has been at Feyenoord and Everton, both with Koeman, as well as in the Netherlands, between 2014 and 2015 and from 2018 to 2021, when Koeman left for Barcelona.