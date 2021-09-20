VideoRonald Koeman did not want to comment on his position at FC Barcelona after the hard-fought draw against Granada. ,,Is my position in danger? I don’t talk about my future anymore.”











Koeman, who is under heavy pressure at Barcelona, ​​criticized referee Santiago Jaime Latre at the press conference for Granada’s time wasting. ,,From the second minute, Granada has stalled with throw-ins, with injuries… And the arbiter only added four minutes. We lose so much time for things like this… That makes the game more difficult.”

Koeman also discussed the introduction of Luuk de Jong, as a result of which Barcelona used the long ball more often: ,,Have you seen the selection list? What are we going to do then? Playing Tiki Taka? We did what had to be done. If the competition calls for change, then you have to do it. This is not the Barcelona of eight years ago.”

The coach thinks the fans will be happy after the game. ,,People are not happy with the result, but I don’t think they will leave dissatisfied with the team’s fights. We have done our best with what is available. With a bit of luck we could have won.”