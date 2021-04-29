Ronald Koeman was sent off in the postponed League match between Barcelona and Granada. He saw the red one after speaking with the referee, which seemed to indicate that it was an angry or risqué protest. The Dutch coach faces a penalty of at least two games because he referred to the fourth official in the following terms: “What a character.” This was reflected in the arbitration certificate:

“In minute 66, coach Koeman, Ronald was sent off for the following reason: After being warned for his remarks, he again addressed the fourth official in the following terms:” What a character. “

As revealed Iturralde Gonzalez in the Sports Carousel of Cadena SER, this season, all coaches sent off with a direct red card receive a guaranteed two-match penalty. Thus, Koeman would miss the games against Valencia and Atlético de Madrid, although he may be in direct communication with the bench and in the same facilities.

Ronald Koeman denied that he had insulted the fourth official and accused the referee of disrespecting him. Barça will be forced to present allegations to the minutes and, later, to present an appeal when the sanction is confirmed. The Barça club could also request the precautionary suspension of the sanction to the Administrative Court of Sport.