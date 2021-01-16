Messi, in the stands in the match against Real at the Córdoba stadium. JON NAZCA / Reuters

Messi landed this morning in Seville. As his friend Luis Suárez is gone, now he is in charge of stocking up on mate, which accompanies him with a thermos that bears the shields of Barcelona and Newell’s Old Boys, the clubs of his life. His presence in the final this Sunday, however, is still unknown. “We will wait for tomorrow morning [este domingo]. See how your body reacts. We hope that it can be, ”Ronald Koeman started. In Barcelona’s first training session, last Monday, Lionel Messi did not complete the work session. The Barça captain again suffered the same muscle problem in the biceps femoris in his left leg that prevented him from completing the duel against Granada. “There are several players with discomfort,” Koeman said after the game at Nuevo Los Cármenes. And he detailed the same information in the preview of the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Sociedad. On Tuesday he did not participate in training and stayed at the hotel on Wednesday morning, the last work session before playing the match against the Basque team. Messi wanted to rush until the last moment; But, faced with the tight schedule of Barça, he decided it was better not to risk in the semifinal.

On Thursday, Barcelona had a break. But on Friday, the 10th also did not do the recovery work with the rest of his teammates. “He trained individually and today he will do it with the group. We will see if it can be or not. The last word is up to the player, “said Koeman. “It will try to be. See how your body reacts. He and the doctors will decide ”, Busquets added. Messi does not want to miss the final of the Super Cup. The last title he lifted was LaLiga in the 2018-2019 season. It was the third glass he raised as captain. Although he has been wearing the bracelet since 2018, when Iniesta retired from the Camp Nou, the Rosario had climbed to the top of the podium in the 2016 Spanish Super Cup, which he also won in 2018. With Argentina he has been wearing the bracelet since 2011 and did not lift no drink.

The 10 adds 34 titles at Barça. It is the maximum winner in the history of the Barcelona club. And since he made his first-team debut in 2004, he has only missed three finals, all through injury. He did not participate in the two matches of the Spanish Super Cup of the 2005-2006 season against Betis. And he mainly remembers missing the Champions League final in 2006 against Arsenal. However, he was not in the final of the Club World Cup in 2006 against Inter de Porto Alegre. That decisive match, against the Brazilian team, was the last time they were absent in a decisive match.

Messi has played 35 finals in his career, winning 24 and losing 11 (31 goals). Against Athletic he will seek his 35th title. “Leo is the best in the world and if he plays we have a lot more possibilities,” said Busquets. “Of course it determines whether Leo is there, we are talking about the best in the world. If it is not, we are missing something. With Leo the team is stronger, for its creativity and for its effectiveness that sometimes we lack ”, added Koeman. And he stressed: “It is important to win the Super Cup, it is always important to win things to know that we are on the road.”

The Barça coach analyzed the duel against Athletic. “A difficult game awaits us, against an opponent who works hard and is very competitive. We have to try to play our game, but it depends on the contrary. The other day, Real pressured us well and it was difficult for us to enter the match, ”explained the coach.

“For a Super Cup final you don’t need to motivate. Everyone has to be calm and confident to follow the match plan we have. We have already seen how we are fighting and the desire to win … We must not pressure the players and we must follow the plan we have lately, “said Koeman. And Busquets concluded: “The team is getting better and better and is doing things very well. Hopefully it is reflected on the field of play to get the first title.